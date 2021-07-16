Former Malaysian minister's RM2 million graft conviction overturned

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's Court of Appeal has overturned the RM2 million (S$645,000) corruption conviction against former federal territories minister Tengku Adnan Mansor.

In a 2-1 majority decision read by Justice Suraya Othman, the appellate court was of the view that the appellant's defence in the case was not a mere invention.

The majority decision also found that there was a non-direction and misdirection by the trial judge, Justice Mohamed Zaini Mazlan, in the case.

"The appellant should have been acquitted. We must intervene and allow this appeal and therefore set aside the conviction and sentence by the High Court judge," Justice Suraya said on Friday (July 16).

The other judge who held the majority decision was Justice Ahmad Nasfy Yasin, while Justice Abu Bakar Jais held the dissenting view.

On Dec 21 last year, the Kuala Lumpur High Court sentenced Tengku Adnan to 12 months in jail and imposed a RM2 million fine after finding him guilty.

The court, however, allowed the Putrajaya MP's application for a stay of execution of the jail sentence and fine pending his appeal.

Tengku Adnan, 70, was charged in his capacity as a public servant, namely as minister of federal territories, with having received for himself a total of RM2 million from Aset Kayamas director Chai Kin Kong.

The amount of money was received via a cheque deposited into a bank account owned by Tadmansori Holdings, in which Tengku Adnan has an interest in and is known to Aset Kayamas as being related to his official duties.

Tengku Adnan was accused of committing the offence at the Damansara Town Centre branch of CIMB Bank on June 14, 2016. Under Section 165 of the Penal Code, he faced a jail term of up to two years or a fine, or both.