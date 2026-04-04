Malaysia’s former MCA president Ling Liong Sik dies at 82

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Former MCA president Tun Dr Ling Liong Sik's passing was confirmed in a message sent to the trustees of Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman, where he served as chancellor.

– Former Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) president Ling Liong Sik died on April 4. He was 82.

His passing was confirmed in a message sent to the trustees of Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman, where he served as chancellor.

Born in Kuala Kangsar, Perak, in 1943, Tun Dr Ling served as transport minister from 1986 to 2003.

Prior to this, he held the positions of deputy information minister, deputy finance minister and deputy education minister. Dr Ling graduated as a medical doctor from the then University of Singapore.

He was elected as the Member of Parliament for Mata Kuching in 1974 and defended the seat in the next two general elections in 1978 and 1982 before winning the Labis parliamentary constituency in 1986, a seat he held for four terms.

In a tribute to Dr Ling, MCA president Wee Ka Siong described him as a towering statesman, nation builder and visionary whose legacy will endure through Malaysia’s institutions and generations of students.

In a statement on April 4, Datuk Seri Wee told The Star that the country was bidding farewell to “an extraordinary son of Malaysia” whose life was defined by resilience, intellect and an unwavering sense of duty.

Dr Ling was raised by his mother after his father’s early death. Dr Wee said this experience instilled in Dr Ling a deep sense of filial piety and compassion that later shaped his lifelong commitment to public service.

Trained as a medical doctor, Dr Ling made what Dr Wee described as a rare and profound decision to leave behind a noble profession in order to serve on a larger stage.

“As he once reflected, while medicine heals one life at a time, public service has the power to uplift millions. It was this conviction that propelled him into politics, a journey that would leave an indelible mark on our nation,” said Dr Wee.

Dr Ling rose swiftly through the ranks of MCA and became the party’s sixth president during a period of significant economic and political uncertainty. According to Dr Wee, Dr Ling led the party with courage, clarity and calm resolve, steering both the party and the Chinese community through crises, resolving longstanding challenges and restoring unity and confidence.

“His leadership not only strengthened MCA but also reinforced the position of the Chinese community within the broader national framework,” Dr Wee said.

He credited Dr Ling with playing a pivotal role in modernising Malaysia’s transport infrastructure, overseeing major projects that elevated the nation’s aviation, port and rail systems to international standards. “His contributions helped lay the foundation for Malaysia’s growth into a globally connected economy,” Dr Wee said.

However, Dr Wee said Dr Ling’s most enduring and transformative legacy was in education.

“He firmly believed that education is the pathway to dignity, progress and opportunity. Under his leadership, educational development became a central pillar of MCA’s mission,” Dr Wee noted.

Dr Ling expanded and strengthened Tunku Abdul Rahman College, now known as Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology (TAR UMT), transforming it into a nationwide institution that opened doors to tens of thousands of students annually.

More significantly, he fulfilled a long-cherished aspiration of the community by establishing Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR). After years of effort, negotiations and planning, UTAR was approved in 2001 and launched in 2002, marking what Dr Wee described as a historic milestone in Malaysia’s education landscape.

“What began as an aspiration became a thriving institution that continues to shape generations of Malaysians today,” he said.

Even after retiring from politics, Dr Ling continued to devote himself to advancing education, ensuring that his vision would outlive his time in office.

“Tun Dr Ling Liong Sik was not merely a leader, he was a nation builder, a unifier and a visionary whose legacy will live on through the institutions he built, the policies he shaped and the lives he touched,” Dr Wee said.

“On behalf of MCA, I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May they find strength and comfort in this difficult time,” he added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK