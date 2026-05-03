Malaysia’s food supply stable, but cost pressures may push prices higher, says minister

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People browse for produce under Malaysian national flags at a fruit market in Kuala Lumpur on April 28.

PETALING JAYA - Malaysia’s food supply remains stable, but rising costs may lead to higher prices in the coming months, said Agriculture and Food Security Minister Mohamad Sabu.

He said that over the next three to six months, food prices may come under some pressure.

“This is due to rising costs such as fertiliser, animal feed, and fuel... For example, animal feed accounts for up to 70 per cent of chicken production costs, while fertiliser may constitute 40 to 50 per cent of vegetable production costs.

“When these costs rise, market prices may also be affected,” he said in a statement on May 3.

Datuk Seri Mohamad said the government has taken early measures, including establishing the National Economic Action Council, to maintain supply stability and keep prices under control.

“At the same time, we can all contribute by spending prudently, avoiding waste, and prioritising essential needs.

“I am confident that, through collective effort, we will be able to navigate this challenge calmly,” he added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK