Malaysia’s ex-PM Najib remains in prison pending $15.6m payment

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A file photo from October 2024 showing Najib Razak arriving at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex. A statement on Sept 20, 2026, said a significant part of his assets, bank accounts and properties remained subject to freezing orders and enforcement proceedings by the government.

KUALA LUMPUR – Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak remains in Kajang Prison as he and his legal team study the conditions attached to his conditional pardon, including the payment of a RM50 million (S$15.6 million) fine before he can be transferred to house arrest.

In a statement issued on his behalf by law firm Shafee & Co on Sept 20, Najib said his transfer to house arrest depended on the conditions of the pardon being fulfilled.

“Until the fine is paid to the court, our client remains in Kajang Prison. Our client and our legal team are presently studying those terms and their practical implications,” the statement said.

The statement said a significant part of Najib’s assets, bank accounts and properties remained subject to freezing orders and enforcement proceedings by the government.

“As their disposal is not presently within his sole control, his ability to satisfy the condition therefore turns in part on matters that do not lie in his own hands,” it said.

Najib was taking legal advice and considering his options on how best to meet the condition, it added.

The former prime minister expressed gratitude to Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also UMNO president and Barisan Nasional chairman, as well as the UMNO supreme council and party members and supporters for standing by him.

He also thanked Malaysians who had offered assistance towards meeting the condition.

However, Najib said he did not want UMNO members, supporters or members of the public to feel burdened or obliged to assist him.

He also thanked his family, friends and those who had kept him in their prayers, and asked that his family’s privacy be respected.

The statement said his legal team would not comment further at this time.

Najib has been serving a prison sentence at Kajang since Aug 23, 2022, for misappropriating RM42 million in SRC International funds.

On Sept 18, Malaysia’s King, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, granted a conditional pardon to Najib at a Federal Territories Pardons Board meeting, allowing Najib to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK