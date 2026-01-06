Straitstimes.com header logo

Malaysia’s ex-PM Mahathir admitted to National Heart Institute after fall

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Former Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad in an interview with The Straits Times at the perdana Leadership Foundation in Putrajaya, Malaysia, on July 8, 2025.

Former Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad was admitted to the hospital on Jan 6 after a fall at his residence.

ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

Follow topic:

PETALING JAYA - Former Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, 100, was admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN) in Kuala Lumpur around 9.30am on Jan 6 after a fall at his residence in the early morning.

This was confirmed by Dr Mahathir’s aide Suffi Yusoff, reported Astro Awani.

“Yes, he was admitted to IJN due to the fall and is currently under comprehensive observation,” he added.

This story is developing. More to come. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More on this topic
I will not be PM for third time if PN takes over Malaysia government: Mahathir
Dr M at 100: Still haunted by the Malay Dilemma
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.