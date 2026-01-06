Malaysia’s ex-PM Mahathir admitted to National Heart Institute after fall

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA - Former Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, 100, was admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN) in Kuala Lumpur around 9.30am on Jan 6 after a fall at his residence in the early morning.

This was confirmed by Dr Mahathir’s aide Suffi Yusoff, reported Astro Awani.

“Yes, he was admitted to IJN due to the fall and is currently under comprehensive observation,” he added.

This story is developing. More to come. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK