Malaysia's Election Commission: Voter turnout at 82.32%, higher than initial 76%

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Election Commission (EC) has announced that the final voter turnout was 82.32 per cent and not 76 per cent as previously announced on Wednesday (May 9).

The number of people who voted in GE14 was 82.32 per cent or 12,299,514 persons out of the total number of registered voters of 14,940,624.

EC chairman Tan Sri Mohd Hashim Abdullah made the announcement in a press statement on Friday (May 11).

He also said the EC has implemented its responsibilities transparently and fairly in the process of conducting GE14.

"The transition of power was conducted peacefully and orderly with the establishment of a new government that has received the people's mandate, shows that the principles of democracy is mature and preserved in this country," he said.

"Despite being thrown with several accusations, the EC maintains that it is an independent body in ensuring that democracy is preserved," Mohd Hashim added.

He also congratulated Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and all the state governments that had been elected.

"The SPR would also like to thank all parties, especially the officers, Royal Malaysia Police, government department and agencies, candidates, voters, media and all who have directly and indirectly contributed to the elections conducted smoothly, peacefully and transparently," he added.