Malaysia’s Defence Ministry launches probe into ‘yeye’ culture across all military branches

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari said his ministry remains committed to cultivating a clear, integrity-driven culture among armed forces personnel.

ALOR GAJAH, Melaka - Malaysia’s Defence Ministry is weighing firm action, including prosecution in the military court, against 15 Armed Forces officers identified as being involved in alleged immoral activities dubbed the “yeye” culture in a military camp .

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari said the ministry enforces clear disciplinary regulations and will not tolerate any conduct that tarnishes military values, whether involving the Royal Malaysian Navy or the Royal Malaysian Air Force.

He said any breach of discipline would first be dealt with internally through the establishment of an investigation committee before the case is referred to the military Court for adjudication.

“We are aware that within our military system, there is a military Court, and those involved will also be brought and prosecuted at this court.

“They will be given due process to determine whether the charges are proven, and they will be allowed to respond to all allegations before any punishment is meted out,” he told reporters on Jan 17.

Mr Adly, who is also the Alor Gajah MP, was asked to respond to remarks by the Army Chief, who confirmed that 15 officers had been identified in connection with alleged immoral activities associated with the ‘yeye’ culture, which recently went viral on social media.

Mr Adly said his ministry remains committed to cultivating a clear, integrity-driven culture among armed forces personnel, although he acknowledged that cultural change within the military takes time.

However, he stressed that any form of hedonistic culture is wholly unacceptable, in line with a recent New Year message delivered by Defence Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

“Whatever occurred, isolated or otherwise, if it does not reflect the arm forces’ culture, action will be taken in accordance with existing processes and regulations, including through the military Court,” he added.

Mr Adly also called on the public not to let this issue undermine the sacrifices made by members of the Armed Forces.

“We have over 130,000 serving personnel and officers, along with approximately 300,000 veterans.

“These individuals have sacrificed their time, their family lives and even their lives for the nation,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK