Malaysia's daily Covid-19 cases at 10,089, a four-month high

The new cases were last above the 10,000-mark a day four months ago on Oct 2. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia on Sunday (Feb 6) reported 10,089 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative infections to 2.914 million, health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a tweet.

The new caseload was last above the 10,000-mark a day four months ago on Oct 2.

Malaysia on Saturday reported 9,117 new cases, with Dr Noor Hisham saying that 99 per cent of these were in categories one and two.

Category one patients are asymptomatic, while those in category two have mild symptoms.

There were another 14 deaths caused by Covid-19 reported on Saturday, bringing the total number of those who died due to the pandemic to 32,025.

The government will give more details on the daily caseloads and other information after midnight on its CovidNow website.

The CovidNow website showed that 78.8 per cent of the country's total population has been fully vaccinated, with 37.7 having received booster shots.

