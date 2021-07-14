Malaysia's daily cases hit new high amid health crisis

Malaysia reported 11,079 new coronavirus cases yesterday, the first time daily infections have hit five figures, amid a health crisis that has seen hospitals and Covid-19 assessment centres flooded with patients.

The previous daily record was logged just three days ago on Saturday, with 9,353 cases. There were also 125 deaths and a record 972 patients in intensive care yesterday.

Selangor, the country's most populous state, reported the bulk of the new infections with 5,263 cases, or 47.5 per cent of the total.

The federal territory of Kuala Lumpur logged 1,521 infections, the second highest in the country.

At 855,949 cases overall, Malay-sia has one of South-east Asia's highest per capita infection rates.

One of the reasons for the rise is the emergence of the Delta variant which can spread via airborne transmission, said health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah.

"We were informed that the Delta variant is now the dominant variant," he told a news conference.

The number of infections is projected to further increase in the next two weeks before stabilising, he added.

There are concerns about the rising numbers of cases, deaths and patients in hospitals, even as large chunks of Malaysia - including Selangor and Kuala Lumpur - are into the seventh week of total lockdown, and with the government boasting that a high number of people have been inoculated.

Nearly 11.8 million Malaysians, or about 24.8 per cent of the population, had received at least one dose of the vaccine by Monday, said Health Minister Adham Baba. They included 11.3 per cent (3.68 million) who have received the full dosage.

Social media has been awash with video clips and pictures of bodies piling up in hospitals.

A viral 15-minute video uploaded on YouTube on Monday purportedly had distressed front-liners comparing the healthcare system in the Klang Valley - Malaysia's most populated districts comprising Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and most of Selangor - to a sunken ship.

"We are replacing oxygen canisters by the hour. Some patients might be required to share oxygen with five others," said an unnamed front-liner.

There is also a shortage in medications used for the past few weeks, said another front-liner. "We are not receiving help from the headquarters and we are dying in this battle," she said.

No images of the front-liners were shown and their voices appeared to have been altered to protect their identities as there is a gag order against health workers making unauthorised comments.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday visited a key Selangor hospital which is struggling with the influx of patients, and said help is on the way for the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang town.

He said an additional RM100 million (S$32 million) would be spent on outsourcing healthcare in the Klang Valley, and 151 more beds would be added in the hospital, along with another 15 ventilators.

"I have ordered (the authorities) to look into the mental health of (front-liners) and the people and ensure that the welfare and morale of health workers are taken care of," he was quoted as saying by Astro Awani news channel.

For patients who have tested positive for Covid-19, their nightmare does not end there. They have to queue at Covid-19 assessment centres (CACs), for the authorities to determine whether they will be sent to hospitals, or quarantine and treatment centres, or undergo quarantine at home.

On Monday, more than 4,000 Covid-19 patients flocked to the Malawati Stadium, one of Selangor's biggest CACs.

Photos and video clips of people of all ages, including infants in strollers, queueing on public roads while waiting for their turn to be assessed by medical personnel raised both alarm and anger.

Meanwhile, residents in Klang town have protested against the location of a CAC in the housing estate of Taman Sri Andalas, which they say is too close to their landed homes.