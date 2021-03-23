Malaysia's Customs nets biggest haul of smuggled drugs worth $1.7b

NILAI, NEGERI SEMBILAN (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's Customs Department said on Tuesday (March 23) that it scored its biggest drug haul when it seized 94.8 million Captagon pills worth about RM5.2 billion (S$1.7 billion) at Port Klang in Selangor.

Customs director-general Abdul Latif Abdul Kadir said the pills, which contain the amphetamine drug fenethylline hydrochloride, weighed 16 tonnes in total.

"This is our biggest success ever and we believe we have crippled the activities of an international drug cartel.

"The drugs were found hidden inside trolley tyres and were meant to be shipped to a third country in the Far East," he told reporters at the Customs (Narcotics) headquarters in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan state.

Port Klang is Malaysia's biggest port and is located in the Strait of Malacca.

Datuk Seri Abdul Latif said the drugs were stored in three 12m containers and arrived at the port from the Middle East on March 15.

He thanked the Saudi Arabia Home Ministry for a tip-off which led to the seizure.

Asked if Customs made any arrests, he said there were none so far.

The case is being probed under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act which carries the mandatory death penalty.