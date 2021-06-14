Malaysia's Covid-19 vaccine strategy under scrutiny

Malaysia's Covid-19 vaccination strategy has come under scrutiny - including from a Cabinet minister - as concerns persist about a lack of access in rural areas even as mega vaccination centres open in the cities.

In the past week, reports have surfaced of elderly vaccine recipients having to make long journeys to get their jabs. In Kelantan, 90-year-old Gan Giok Hiang had a vaccine appointment some 45km from her home in Rantau Panjang. She was driven to the vaccination centre by her neighbour Syed Hassan Syed Bakar, according to a report in the New Straits Times.

Mr Idris Ahmad, a 67-year-old retired school principal, and his wife had to make a journey of almost two hours to get their vaccine shots at a mega vaccination centre - called a PPV - in Johor Baru.

The mega PPV approach has raised concerns of overcrowding at such centres. It is also difficult for high-risk and vulnerable groups to make long journeys to these bigger vaccination centres.

"Mega PPVs are not adequate to get good and fast coverage," Malaysia Public Health Physicians Association president Zainal Ariffin Omar told The Straits Times. "We need more small centres, mobile outreach, walk-in facilities, especially in rural outskirts." He added that vaccines should be given to all public clinics in the suburbs and villages.

A non-governmental organisation that has launched a campaign to rope in volunteers to drive senior citizens to their vaccination appointments has also raised concerns about processes at some of the mega PPVs, and about the effectiveness of the outreach for the most vulnerable.

"For people in some remote areas who can't come out for their vaccination, the vaccine needs to be given near their areas," said Ms Shyam Priah, the founder of Yellow House Kuala Lumpur.

One of the more surprising critics of the strategy has been Datuk Seri Redzuan Yusof, a Minister in the Prime Minister's Department. In an interview with Malaysiakini, he said mega vaccination centres are only for urban areas. "There is no need to spend millions setting up mega vaccination centres... We can utilise the clinics that we have all over the country," he said.

Malaysia started opening the mega PPVs to ramp up vaccination and meet herd immunity targets while dealing with a third Covid-19 lockdown set to last till the end of this month.

The pace of vaccination has picked up since the opening of the centres, with the seven-day average reaching 110,000 doses in the first week of this month.

The number stood at 124,618 doses last Friday after hitting at least 150,000 per day for three days earlier in the week.

Mr Khairy Jamaluddin, the national coordinating minister for immunisation, has said the challenge is to maintain the current vaccination rate before raising it to between 200,000 and 300,000 doses a day from next month. Malaysia aims to inoculate its entire adult population by the year end.

One PPV that started operating at the start of this month is at the indoor Axiata Arena, near Kuala Lumpur's Bukit Jalil stadium.

It is taking 1,800 appointments a day, and is expected to gradually increase that to around 4,000 a day, its coordinator, Dr Mohd Fadli Mohd Fauzi, said.

The Axiata Arena is one of five new PPVs in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor. Today, a sixth will open at the Mines International Exhibition and Convention Centre.

These six PPVs could be giving up to 30,000 vaccine shots a day - about 20 per cent of the country's current total, the immunisation task force said last Friday.

Mr Khairy also said the mega PPVs would help boost the vaccination campaign in Selangor.

The state has received only a little over 600,000 doses out of the 4.2 million distributed nationwide as at last Friday. With 6.5 million people, the state accounts for one-fifth of Malaysia's population.

IMPROVING RURAL ACCESS Mega PPVs are not adequate to get good and fast coverage. We need more small centres, mobile outreach, walk-in facilities, especially in rural outskirts. DR ZAINAL ARIFFIN OMAR, Malaysia Public Health Physicians Association president, on PPVs, or mega vaccination centres.

So far, 13.75 million people have registered for vaccination, or 56 per cent of the country's adult population.

Malaysia's two poorest states have the lowest registration rates. Only 22 per cent of Sabah's adult population have registered for the vaccine, while in Kelantan, only 41 per cent of the targeted population have registered.

Almost three million people, close to 10 per cent of the country's population, have received at least one dose of the vaccine as at last Friday, and 1.2 million people have been fully inoculated.