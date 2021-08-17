Malaysia's caretaker PM Muhyiddin says will perform executive duties but with limited powers

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's caretaker Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said that he would continue to perform his executive duties, but with some restrictions, until a replacement has been appointed.

He said he would still be advising the King and carry on with all of his executive duties in line with the Federal Constitution.

"This is an honourable task," he said at a meeting with senior media editors at his office on Monday (Aug 16).

"The King will now have to choose a new prime minister," he said, following his resignation at the Istana Negara earlier.

In a statement, Comptroller of the Royal Household Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah had accepted the resignations of Tan Sri Muhyiddin and all the Cabinet members with immediate effect.

Mr Muhyiddin said when the King asked him to act as caretaker Prime Minister, he immediately referred to Attorney-General Idrus Harun regarding the job's scopes.

"He said that I could exercise executive functions and advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong until a new prime minister has been appointed," Mr Muhyiddin added.

He said that his role would be different from here onwards.

"Based on my understanding, I am the caretaker Prime Minister. My Cabinet has resigned. There is no longer a government like before."

Mr Muhyiddin also noted that with his new role, he had limited powers and could only perform basic essential functions of a government.

"I have to refer to and follow the advice of the Attorney-General," he said.

"I will hold on to the principles and do what I can, based on the advice of the King and the Attorney-General."

Asked if there was a possibility that he could be reappointed as Prime Minister, Mr Muhyiddin replied: "Let's wait and see. At the moment I have the most numbers but we must always follow the rule of law."