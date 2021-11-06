Malaysia's Barisan Nasional unveils candidates contesting in all 28 seats at Melaka polls

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition unveiled on Saturday (Nov 6) its candidate for the upcoming Melaka election, with a mix of party heavyweights and 24 new faces.

Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan said BN will be going solo and will be fielding candidates in all 28 state seats.

With the theme "Prosperity for stability", its election candidates have also signed agreements to prevent them from switching parties after the state polls, said Datuk Seri Mohamad.

Melaka Umno chief Ab Rauf Yusoh will be making his debut by contesting at the Tanjung Bidara state seat, a long-time Umno stronghold.

Meanwhile, Umno supreme council member Khaidhirah Abu Zahar has been fielded at the Rim state seat.

Mr Mohamad said caretaker Chief Minister Sulaiman Md Ali is BN's designated chief minister if the coalition wins.

BN's partner Malaysian Chinese Association will be fielding seven candidates while ally Malaysian Indian Congress will be contesting in one seat.

Melaka voters will go to the polls on Nov 20. Nominations have been set for Monday.

The election was triggered following the dissolution of the Melaka state assembly after Sungai Udang assemblyman Idris Haron and three others withdrew support for Datuk Seri Sulaiman.

Earlier this week, Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) announced that it would contest the state election under the banner of Perikatan Nasional, a coalition that also includes Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

Umno, PAS and Bersatu form the current Malaysian government.

The decision means Melaka will likely witness three-cornered or even multi-cornered fights, but pundits said the Bersatu-PAS and Umno split would not immediately translate into an advantage for the federal opposition Pakatan Harapan bloc.