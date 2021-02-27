Malaysia's biggest pension fund EPF pays 5.2% dividend, reports strong performance in 2020

KUALA LUMPUR (BLOOMBERG) - Malaysia's largest pension fund, the Employees Provident Fund (EPF), said on Saturday (Feb 27) that it had a strong performance in 2020 and managed to navigate the economic and health crises caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The fund declared a dividend of 5.2 per cent for 2020, according to a statement.

The dividend, which amounts to a payout of RM42.88 billion (S$14.1 billion) for conventional saving holders, is lower than the 5.45 per cent made for 2019.

EPF also declared a dividend of 4.9 per cent for syariah saving holders, versus 5 per cent a year earlier, amounting to a RM4.76 billion payout.

"The quick spread of Covid-19 and its transmissibility made it a Black Swan event that many found challenging to manage," chairman Ahmad Badri Mohd Zahir said.

"It was not easy at times, as we had to walk a tightrope in ensuring that our members survive the difficult times while balancing their future needs," he said.

The pension fund "rebalanced" its investment portfolios based on how the pandemic, as well as global uncertainties such as the United States presidential election, US-China trade dispute, and the impact of Brexit negotiations, influenced capital markets worldwide, he said.

EPF said its five-year real dividend average of 4.62 per cent for conventional savings, and 4.32 per cent for syariah, after adjusting for inflation, is still above its target of 2 per cent for a rolling five-year basis.

The state pension fund's total investment assets grew 7.9 per cent on year to RM998 billion in 2020, with their market value hitting RM1.02 trillion at end-December, it said.

Fixed income instruments made up 46 per cent of investments, followed by equities at 42 per cent.

EPF has about 33 per cent of its investment assets outside of Malaysia.

Looking forward, EPF's emphasis on environmental, social and governance investing "will serve as an anchor and an effective risk mitigation tool", according to Tan Sri Ahmad Badri.