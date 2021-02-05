Malaysia's biggest bank warns of fake Maybank website used by scammers

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's biggest bank, Maybank, has issued a warning to its users about a fake Maybank2u website that is being used by scammers for phishing attacks.

In a statement on its website, the bank said users are being lured to the fake website through a promotional post on Facebook promising prizes.

The post instructs users to click a link which will direct them to the fake site, requiring them to input their username and password, which could be used by scammers to gain access to their accounts.

Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) urged users to key in the address of its website, maybank2u.com.my, directly into their browser instead of clicking on links provided by others.

It also reminded users not to be fooled by "promotions", especially when they are too good to be true, as they are commonly employed by hackers to trick people into visiting a fake website.

It encouraged users to visit its official online platforms for details about ongoing campaigns.

The fake Maybank2u website - which promised a chance to win a new mobile phone as part of a "100th anniversary gift raffle" - was brought to light by Twitter user @rejaie.

His post, which warned others to be aware of the scam, received more than 20,000 retweets and 7,900 likes.

Apart from fake banking websites, online scammers have also attempted to lure victims by creating fake apps bearing the logo of the central bank, Bank Negara Malaysia, and also targeted i-Sinar applicants with apps promising to help them with their applications to withdraw their money kept with the Employees Provident Fund.