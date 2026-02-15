Malaysia’s Bersatu reclaims social media page after alleged sabotage by admins

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Bersatu lodged reports on Feb 14 following the alleged unauthorised takeover of its official Facebook page.

– Bersatu has regained control of its official Facebook page after a series of posts were published following the removal of deputy president Hamzah Zainudin and 16 party members.

Bersatu Youth information chief Harris Idaham Rashid said four administrators suspected of being behind the sabotage had been removed, and that management of the account had been returned to Bersatu officials.

He said in a statement on Feb 15 : “Armada expressed gratitude for being able to play an important role, together with several individuals, in what it described as a small operation carried out in the interest and survival of the party.

“The incident proved that there were indeed ‘thorns in the flesh’ among a small minority of members.”

Armada is Bersatu’s youth wing.

On Feb 14, Bersatu lodged reports with the police, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission and Meta following the alleged unauthorised takeover of its official Facebook page on Feb 12 afternoon .

Following the takeover, the page was filled with erratic posts questioning the leadership, including one on Feb 13 that mocked: “How can you become prime minister if you can’t even manage Facebook?”

The incident comes amid an intensifying leadership tussle between Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin and Datuk Seri Hamzah .

The party recently terminated the memberships of 17 leaders, including Mr Hamzah and MPs Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal, Azahari Hasan and Fathul Huzir Ayob.

According to Mr Harris Idaham, the four administrators had full access to the page’s content, permissions and administrative functions.

He said: “The sabotage posts began at 8.54am on Feb 14 and continued until 11.44pm the same day.

“Over the nearly 15-hour period, a total of 21 posts were made by one of the administrators.

“The posts clearly portrayed the former Bersatu deputy president in a positive light, while casting Muhyiddin in a negative light.” THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK