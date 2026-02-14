Malaysia’s Bersatu files police reports over official Facebook page hijacking

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

The party has identified an individual believed to be involved, who was one of the page’s administrators.

KUALA LUMPUR – Bersatu has lodged reports with the police, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and Meta following the alleged unauthorised takeover of its official Facebook page on Feb 12.

Party information chief Datuk Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz said the reports were made to ensure immediate action is taken by the authorities.

He said several administrators were removed from the page following the hijacking, after which a series of posts attacking the party and its leadership were published.

“The content uploaded is unauthorised, does not represent the party’s official stance and was posted without the consent of Bersatu leadership,” he said in a statement on his Facebook page on Feb 14.

Mr Faisal said the party has identified an individual believed to be involved, who was one of the page’s administrators and is linked to a Bersatu leader dismissed from his position a day earlier.

He said the party viewed the incident seriously as it involved unauthorised digital access and the misuse of an official communication platform to mislead party members and the public.

“Bersatu has filed an official report with Meta to restore access to the page, lodged a complaint with the MCMC and made a police report to facilitate a criminal investigation,” he said.

According to Mr Faisal, the incident may constitute offences under the Computer Crimes Act 1997 and the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, as well as provisions under the Penal Code relating to fraud and defamation.

He said the party would fully cooperate with the authorities and leave the matter in their hands for a comprehensive investigation.

“Bersatu is taking all necessary steps to regain full control of its official page and to strengthen the party’s digital security,” he added.

He advised the public to disregard any suspicious posts and rely only on official statements issued through verified channels.

On Feb 12, the page was filled with erratic posts questioning the leadership, including one on Feb 13 that mocked: “How can you become Prime Minister if you can’t even manage Facebook?”

The incident occurs amid an intensifying leadership tussle between Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and deputy president Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

The party recently terminated the memberships of 17 leaders, including Mr Hamzah and MPs Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal, Azahari Hasan and Fathul Huzir Ayob.

These lawmakers were reportedly among 16 Bersatu MPs who backed vice-president Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee’s call for Muhyiddin to step aside in favour of Mr Hamzah.

A gathering scheduled for Feb 14 is alleged to involve about 120 of the party’s 202 division leaders nationwide.