Malaysia's Barisan Nasional sacks sec-gen Annuar Musa

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's Barisan Nasional coalition on Tuesday has sacked its secretary-general Annuar Musa on Tuesday (Jan 5) amid a growing rift between him and BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also the president of BN's largest component party, Umno.

The Ketereh Umno division chief and Federal Territories Minister confirmed that he has been sacked by Barisan Nasional chairman and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The decision was made after the leadership found Mr Annuar's views at odds with Umno, The Malaysian Insight reported, citing sources.

Umno is facing an upheaval within with top leaders and division chiefs divided as to whether the party should continue working with the ruling coalition Perikatan Nasional, particularly Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

Annuar was seen as championing the need for Umno to cooperate with the component parties of the Perikatan government, butting heads against Datuk Seri Zahid who had said that Umno needs to go its separate way to ensure it stays as a dominant Malay party.