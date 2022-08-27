Malaysia's apex court decries alleged leak of verdict on Najib's wife Rosmah

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's apex court on Saturday (Aug 27) slammed a smear attempt through the leaking of an alleged guilty verdict against Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former prime minister Najib Razak.

The chief registrar office of the Federal Court said: "This act is a deliberate act to affect the integrity of the operation of the court and the administration of justice.

"Thus, a police report has been lodged in relation to the reports on the website in question."

The court was reacting to a blog post written by a blogger that was published on Friday, titled "Rosmah Mansor will be pronounced guilty on 1st September 2022".

The blogger uploaded what purportedly was a 71-page judgment on Rosmah's solar hybrid graft trial, the verdict of which would be delivered on Sept 1.

Malaysian police said yesterday that the purported leaked judgment on Rosmah's corruption case was in fact only a research paper for the court, and not the verdict.

The Sentul district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Beh Eng Lai, said in a statement that investigations have begun after the Federal Court lodged a police report.

"The document is a research document regarding a case that is still under trial, and it is the view of the research unit as a reference for the judge. According to the complainant, the document will be amended based on the research and is not the decision of the court," he said.

AC Beh added: "Kuala Lumpur police advise all to not simply share articles that would create civil unrest and uneasiness among the public."

Rosmah has been charged with soliciting RM187.5 million (S$58 million) in bribes relating to a RM1.25 billion government solar hybrid project for schools in Sarawak state. She also faces two counts of receiving bribes totalling RM6.5 million from the project.