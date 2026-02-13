Malaysia forms special committee to probe anti-corruption chief

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Opposition lawmakers and civil society groups are renewing demands for Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief Azam Baki's resignation and reforms to the agency.

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia’s government will form a special committee to investigate allegations against the country’s anti-corruption chief, the communications minister said on Feb 13, following a media report alleging a breach of shareholding laws.

The task force will be led by the country’s Chief Secretary to the Government Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said during his weekly press conference.

Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported, citing a corporate filing from 2025 , that Malaysia’s Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Azam Baki held 17.7 million shares in a financial services company that were currently worth about RM800,000 (S$259,000), well above the RM100,000 limit allowed for public servants.

“After the investigation is completed, it will be reported back to the Cabinet for any follow-up action. This is an effort to ensure the aspects of transparency and integrity of the investigation process,” Mr Fahmi said.

He did not specify which allegations would be investigated.

Mr Azam said earlier that he was willing to be investigated by a government committee amid calls for him to step down after a media report alleged he held shares in a company above the permitted limit for public servants.

He said he had “nothing to hide” adding that he had “nothing to hide” as all his financial and asset declarations have been made according to public service laws.

“I am confident that the truth will prevail through a fair and independent process,” he said in a statement.

The report prompted opposition lawmakers and civil society groups to renew demands for Mr Azam’s resignation as well as major reforms to the anti-graft agency, including removing the prime minister’s power to appoint the MACC chief.

Mr Azam’s trading activities had faced similar scrutiny in 2022 over allegations that he owned millions of shares in two publicly listed companies in 2015 and 2016, but the securities regulator said at the time it was unable to determine whether he had broken the law. REUTERS