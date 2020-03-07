Malaysia's anti-graft chief resigns

Malaysia's anti-graft chief Latheefa Koya yesterday confirmed she had tendered her resignation, saying she had decided to return to being a human rights advocate.

She said she had submitted a letter stating her intention to resign to newly installed Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday. This is subject to the King's approval.

"It was my own decision to do so. Speculation that pressure was brought upon me is baseless. My intention is to return to my practice as a human rights advocate," she said yesterday.

Ms Latheefa, 46, was appointed to lead the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in June last year by then Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Her resignation follows the collapse of Tun Dr Mahathir's Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition on Feb 24, after it lost its majority in Parliament.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin, who is backed by Umno and Parti Islam SeMalaysia in new governing coalition Perikatan Nasional, was sworn in as prime minister on Sunday.

Ms Latheefa added that she had met Mr Muhyiddin on Thursday and explained her decision to leave.

She said the Premier understood her position.

"We had a very cordial discussion... I also briefed the Prime Minister about our ongoing actions and efforts for the recovery of the stolen 1MDB monies from abroad. He was fully supportive of these actions," she said, referring to troubled state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

Ms Latheefa said she had briefed her deputy, Mr Azam Baki, and MACC department heads during the week to ensure an orderly handover of duties. "It is business as usual in the MACC, in the capable hands of my officers," she added.

She said she was confident the agency would continue to fight against corruption, irrespective of the position or political allegiances of those involved.

Federal court judge named new A-G

PETALING JAYA • Tan Sri Idrus Harun has been appointed as Malaysia's new attorney-general with immediate effect. He replaces Tan Sri Tommy Thomas, who resigned from the post on Feb 28. According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, Malaysia's King, Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin, consented to his appointment. Mr Idrus, a federal court judge, will helm the attorney-general office for two years. "The King has consented to Thomas' request to cut his tenure short on Feb 28. The government thanks him for his service," said the statement. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

PERSONAL DECISION It was my own decision to do so. Speculation that pressure was brought upon me is baseless. My intention is to return to my practice as a human rights advocate. MS LATHEEFA KOYA

During her tenure, Ms Latheefa has seen several high-profile investigations involving politicians from former ruling party Umno, including former prime minister Najib Razak and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

A source told The Straits Times on Thursday that Ms Latheefa had received the assurance that all high-profile cases will remain unaffected.

Earlier on Thursday, Ms Latheefa announced that she had ordered the commission to launch an investigation into former federal territories minister Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor, after he disclosed during his graft trial that he had assets worth nearly RM1 billion (S$335 million).

Before being appointed MACC chief, Ms Latheefa was a central committee member with Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), which is part of the PH coalition.

As an activist and lawyer, Ms Latheefa had represented several PKR leaders in court.

She said that during the meeting with Mr Muhyiddin, she also took the opportunity to wish him and the new government success in advancing the welfare and interests of the people.

She also thanked Dr Mahathir, her MACC colleagues and the country's people for the support she received during her tenure.

SEE WORLD