Malaysia’s anti-graft agency to quiz ex-minister Rafizi Ramli over deal with British chip giant Arm

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Mr Rafizi Ramli has grown to become a major critic of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in recent months after quitting the Cabinet in mid-2025.

Malaysia’s anti-graft agency said it has summoned former economy minister Rafizi Ramli for questioning following a probe into a deal involving British chip giant Arm Holdings.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said it will record Mr Rafizi’s statement at its office in the administrative capital of Putrajaya on May 4.



The investigation relates to allegations of abuse of power and irregularities centred around RM1.1 billion (S$354 million) of semiconductor investments involving the economy ministry and Arm, the agency said in a statement late on May 2.

The MACC has recorded 22 statements from individuals including ministers and senior officials of several government agencies since the probe began in February 2025, it said.

Malaysia inked a pact in March 2025 to pay the British firm about US$250 million (S$318.2 million) over a period of 10 years for a slew of semiconductor-related licences and know-how.



The government had signed the deal with Arm to help catapult the nation beyond chip assembly and into more valuable semiconductor production.

Mr Rafizi has grown to become a major critic of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in recent months after quitting the Cabinet in mid-2025.



He participated in a rally held in Kuala Lumpur in April, where protesters reiterated calls for the establishment of a Royal Commission of Inquiry to look into allegations involving outgoing anti-graft chief Azam Baki. BLOOMBERG