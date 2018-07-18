Malaysia's anti-graft agency seizes documents related to East Coast Railway Link, 2 pipeline projects

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has seized various documents related to three mega projects - the Multi Product Pipeline (MPP), Trans-Sabah Gas Pipeline (TGSP) and the East Coast Rail Line (ECRL).

More than 50 officers from the anti-graft agency raided 13 locations in the Klang Valley.

The mega operation began at 10am on Wednesday (July 18).

MACC investigations director Datuk Simi Abd Ghani confirmed the raids, but declined to comment further.

On July 6, the Finance Ministry announced the suspension of three contracts with Chinese companies, with two of them being pipeline schemes handled by Suria Strategic Energy Resources Sdn Bhd (SSER).

On July 3, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng announced that the final cost of the ECRL was a staggering RM81 billion (S$27.3 billion) and that the 688-km rail project would be continued only when the cost was lowered to a financially-viable level.

Prior to this, the previous Barisan Nasional government had said that the project would cost RM55 billion.

Citing "national interest", Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL) has ordered ECRL's main contractor China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) to halt all engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) contract works, pending further instruction.