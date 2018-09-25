Malaysia's anti-graft agency completes probe on ex-PM Najib's wife Rosmah

ARAU (BERNAMA) - The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission's (MACC) investigation on Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, wife of former premier Najib Razak, has been completed and the report has been submitted to the Attorney General for the next move, chief commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull said.

"The MACC is only responsible for carrying out investigations. It is up to the AG whether to prosecute Rosmah or not," he said.

Mohd Shukri, however, refused to comment further, saying that prosecution is outside MACC's jurisdiction.

In June, Rosmah was summoned to give her statements to the MACC at the agency's headquarters in Putrajaya.

On Sept 20, it was also reported that MACC did not rule out that Rosmah would be charged soon.

Meanwhile, on PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's claim that there were elements of corruption in the party's elections, Mohd Shukri called on Anwar to provide the authorities with information about the persons involved.

Anwar had said that there were unnamed leaders in PKR offering projects for support in the party polls.