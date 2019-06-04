Malaysia's anti-corruption chief resigns and is replaced by ex-PKR lawyer

PUTRAJAYA - Malaysia's top anti-graft chief Mohd Shukri Abdull has resigned, just over a year into his two-year tenure, according to local news reports quoting a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

He has been replaced by a prominent woman lawyer who is also a member of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), one of the four parties under the country's governing alliance Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Lawyers for Liberty executive director Latheefa Beebi Koya is the new Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner,

Her two-year contract took effect last Saturday (June 1), said the PMO's statement on Tuesday, as quoted by local media.

The PMO said the Malaysian King had consented to Datuk Seri Shukri's request to have his contract as the MACC chief commissioner shortened.

Mr Shukri was appointed to a two-year contract on May 17 last year.

"The government records its appreciation to Datuk Seri Shukri, who has made tremendous contributions to the nation during his tenure as the chief commissioner," the statement read.

The statement did not say why Mr Shukri asked to have his tenure shortened.

The PMO also said Ms Latheefa's appointment was among new and important measures taken in line with the process to reform government institutions.

Mr Shukri Abdull told Malaysiakini news site in a text message later that his mission at the anti-graft agency has been completed.

“My mission has been accomplished,” he was quoted as saying.

“I have placed MACC on the right track. All officers are united (in battling corruption) and support from the public has been strong. So it’s time to leave,” he added.

But the news site said Mr Shukri declined to comment on his successor, Ms Latheefa, who was formerly chief of PKR's legal bureau.

Mr Shukri took over as MACC commissioner soon after PH won federal power in the general election in May last year.

He alleged in a tearful a news conference soon after being appointed MACC chief last year that when he and his team investigated ex-premier Najib Razak for the 1MDB scandal, he received threats and bribe offers to drop the case.