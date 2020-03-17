Malaysians working, studying in Singapore unclear on restriction order

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysians working and studying in Singapore are in the dark after the government issued an order on Monday night (March 16) to restrict movement, prohibiting travel abroad among other measures.

Some 400,000 Malaysians who commute daily to and from Singapore for work and studies are now unsure if the restriction, which starts on Wednesday (March 18), will affect them.

DAP State Assemblyman for Stulang in Johor Baru, Andrew Chen Kah Eng, in a Facebook post at 11.49pm on Monday said that the restriction applied to all Malaysians leaving the country regardless of their purpose.

"I have made an inquiry with Johor Immigration director Baharuddin Tahir," he said.

"He confirmed that the order was comprehensive and included all forms of transport out of the country, even by land," he said in the post, adding that this applied to those who travel to Singapore for work or study purposes.

As of 8.30am on Tuesday (March 17), both the Second Link and the Causeway are packed with vehicles entering and leaving the island republic, which should normally continue until 10am.