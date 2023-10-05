Malaysians urged to hydrate, stay indoors to limit exposure to haze

PETALING JAYA - Malaysians are urged to take safety measures following the resurgence of haze pollution as overexposure to poor air quality can lead to numerous health problems.

Those in areas recording unhealthy air quality which is between 101 and 200 on the Air Pollution Index (API) are advised by the Malaysian Health Ministry to take preventive measures, such as reducing time spent outdoors and avoiding activities such as smoking that can increase air pollution indoors.

Windows and doors should be closed to keep haze away while face masks should be worn outdoors, said the Health Ministry in a haze advisory posted on its social media on Wednesday.

People are also advised to consume at least eight glasses of water per day to maintain the body’s hydration level while beverages that promote fluid loss such as alcohol and coffee should be avoided.

When driving, the public is advised to use air conditioning and to select their cars’ air recirculation mode.

“Using air purifiers to help improve the air quality at home is also advisable while those who are unwell are urged to seek medical treatment,” said the Health Ministry.

“Among the effects due to continuous exposure to haze include itching in the throat, coughing, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing as well as watery or sore eyes.

“Other symptoms include runny nose, frequent sneezing, itchy skin and chest pain.

“Get treatment and advice from a doctor at a nearby clinic if you have these signs and symptoms.”

Consultant respiratory and internal medicine physician at Sunway Medical Centre Dr Kow Ken Siong said fine particulate matter in the haze less than 2.5 microns in diameter, although often short term, could leave a lasting impact, especially when inhaled.

Short-term exposure could result in acute bronchitis symptoms such as cough, phlegm, chest tightness, breathlessness and lethargy, he said.

“Vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions like asthma and cardiovascular diseases face higher risks where repeated exposure to haze over several years can worsen pre-existing chronic lung conditions, increase the risk of lung cancer and lead to frequent bronchitis episodes.

“Individuals without prior health issues may also develop upper respiratory symptoms and become more susceptible to viral infections,” he said.