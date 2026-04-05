Malaysians turn to home farming for self sufficiency, healthy lifestyle

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Green vegetables growing in planter boxes hanging from the balcony of a high-rise unit.

PETALING JAYA - In the quiet corners of ordinary homes in Malaysia, a subtle revolution is taking root.

It does not roar like industry or gleam like high-tech innovation, yet it is reshaping how people think about food, health and self-reliance.

One pot, one plot and a handful of seeds – from village compounds to modest terraces and even high-rise homes, Malaysians are discovering that farming no longer belongs solely to vast land or rural life.

For retiree Loo Lian Choon, 75, what began as a simple activity to pass time after a health setback has turned into a fulfilling daily routine.

“There is a lot of land around my house, so I just decided to start planting vegetables,” he said, adding that he took up farming after recovering from a stroke.

Now, 15 years on, his home plot continues to supply fresh produce for his family.

“I don’t sell what I grow, so I don’t farm for profit. But it helps cut down household expenses and any surplus is shared with my daughters or neighbours,” he said.

Mr Loo’s daily farming routine is simple but consistent – watering, checking the soil conditions and tending to the crops.

“Farming teaches you discipline. You must be patient and consistent. Some days you see results, some days you don’t, but you keep going,” he said.

Like many home farmers, he added, the biggest challenge remains beyond his control.

“The weather can be unpredictable. Sometimes the heat is too strong, sometimes there’s too much rain. As a farmer, you depend a lot on the weather.”

Despite this, Mr Loo assured that getting started does not require any formal training.

“Everything I learnt over the years was self-taught. You just start small, observe and improve along the way,” he said, adding that beginners should start by growing easy crops like leafy vegetables.

Fellow retiree H’ng Song Lim, 81, began home farming more than two decades ago, driven by the desire for healthier food and a closer connection to nature.

“I started with a small garden behind my house. It helps me eat healthier, stay close to nature and save money,” he said.

His daily routine is simple but consistent.

“I water the plants in the morning and evening, remove pests and apply fertiliser,” he said.

While home farming has not significantly changed his income, Mr H’ng said its impact goes beyond financial gains.

“Planting is not just about the harvest. It brings peace of mind, builds patience and helps you appreciate nature,” he said.

Like many beginners, he faced challenges with pests damaging his crops but overcame them through experience and learning.

“I learned from my parents and also from reading books on agriculture,” he said.

Both men agree that home farming is accessible to anyone willing to start small and stay consistent.

“Start with easy crops like leafy vegetables such as amaranth (bayam), kangkung or sweet potato leaves,” Mr H’ng advised.

He also stressed the importance of good soil, proper sunlight and regular care.

“Water regularly, remove weeds and observe your plants. Use kitchen waste as compost.”

Experts say getting started on home farming is easy.

“A space that gets at least four to six hours of sunlight a day is ideal, whether it is a balcony, rooftop or small yard,” said Dr Putri Edaroyati Megat Wahab, a member of the Malaysian Society of Plant Physiology (MSPP).

She encouraged beginners to start small with easy-to-grow vegetables such as kangkung, sawi and bayam, which thrive in Malaysia’s tropical climate.

“Containers can be made from recycled materials like plastic bottles or polybags. Soil and fertilisers are affordable and widely available, making it economical for beginners,” she said.

Ms Putri Edaroyati said home farming offers both economic and lifestyle benefits, including reducing grocery bills and providing direct access to fresh, pesticide-controlled produce.

“It also promotes self-reliance and supports a healthier lifestyle, both physically and mentally,” she added.

However, she cautioned that beginners often make common mistakes such as starting too big or neglecting basic care.

“Start with five to 10 plants, choose crops suitable for the climate and maintain a simple monitoring routine. Even five to 10 minutes a day is enough,” she said.

University Putra Malaysia (UPM) associate professor in agronomy Martini Mohammad Yusoff said home farming can be adapted to almost any living space.

“Even a windowsill can work if it receives enough sunlight. Vertical gardening and planting in pots are practical solutions for small areas,” she said.

She advised beginners to start with two or three types of plants before expanding, recommending leafy vegetables as well as crops like chillies, okra and eggplant.

“Herbs such as mint, pandan, lemongrass and kaffir lime are also suitable as they are easy to maintain and commonly used in daily cooking,” she added.

Assoc Prof Martini said home farming not only reduces household expenses but also strengthens food security.

“It ensures a consistent supply of fresh food and reduces dependence on market price fluctuations,” she said, adding that surplus produce can also be sold for extra income.

Ecological gardener Ivan Ho said even something as simple as a recycled bottle can be used to start a home farming ecosystem.

“You can plant in a bottle, hang it vertically and let it sustain itself. It doesn’t require much watering or cost. It’s like having your own small ecosystem at home,” he said.

Home farming works best when treated as a self-sustaining ecosystem rather than a system dependent on constant input, he explained.

“When you build an ecosystem, you are not just growing plants, you are also creating life. You feed the soil, the microbes and even worms, and in return, the system feeds you,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK