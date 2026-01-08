Malaysians to get newly designed passports

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA - Malaysia will have a newly designed passport and enhanced security MyKad within six months, said Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said that Malaysia’s passport is currently ranked the third most trusted in the world in terms of visa-free travel convenience, and that the renewal is imperative to maintaining that standing and level of trust.

“The new document will be equipped with enhanced security features to preserve the integrity of the passport and address the risk of counterfeiting,” Datuk Seri Saifuddin said after a ministerial address at Dewan De’ Seri Endon, Puspanitapuri on Jan 8.

He also urged passport holders not to rush to change when the new passports are implemented but instead to do so according to the renewal dates of their passports.

He said that the new MyKad with enhanced security features and new-look passports will not be replaced hastily, adding that the change is part of a scheduled renewal cycle to ensure a smooth transition.

“The MyKad is a security document, and after a certain period its features need to be enhanced in line with technological developments to prevent forgery,” he added.