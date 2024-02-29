Malaysians struggle with weak ringgit

PETALING JAYA - With the ringgit hitting new lows, Malaysians are anxious about what lies ahead.

With such a weak ringgit – it was trading at US$4.77 on Feb 28 – they said the upcoming Ramadan and Hari Raya celebration would be a challenge.

The increase in the sales and services tax (SST) from 6 per cent to 8 per cent has also made things worse.

Small clothing store owner Zaleha Zaid, 46, said her family has put off their yearly tradition of distributing dates during the Ramadan month.

“We usually get a truckload of dates to distribute to mosques, orphanages and people we know, but it will be too costly to do so this year. We will probably just invite them for buka puasa (breaking of fast)at our house. That’s all we can afford this year.

“Business is not good either. Usually, I would get a lot of customers two or three months before Ramadan but this year, the store is almost empty even with the fasting month only a couple of weeks away,” she said.

A 36-year-old marketing manager at a local firm, Mr Danial Hashim, said he would have to break his promise of taking his children to Europe for a holiday this year.

“We simply cannot afford to spend our savings on a holiday in Europe. We need the savings for any eventuality.

“Everything has gone up except our salaries. In March, we have to pay more because of the increased SST,” he said.

He said he had made hotel reservations in Europe but he and his wife decided not to proceed with their European holiday plan.

“ We would lose a few hundred ringgit for cancelling our hotel reservations, (but it is better) than spending tens of thousands of ringgit in Europe.

“We will probably go on a holiday in Malaysia instead. We are thinking of Semporna in Sabah,” he said.

An analyst who only wanted to be known as Ms Mawar, 32, has decided to travel to South-east Asian countries like Thailand, Indonesia or Vietnam with her family during the Hari Raya holiday.

“Even then, the ringgit is weaker compared to some of these countries’ currencies and I have to fork up more, especially for basic expenses like food,” she said.

For example, RM1 can now only fetch 7.53 Thai baht, a far cry from the heydays of 2010 when a ringgit was worth 10 baht.