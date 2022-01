KUALA LUMPUR - Ask former Umno youth executive secretary Zaidel Baharuddin why he left the grand old party, and he will tell you that he was sick of the tired "old habits of money politics, feudalism and using the 'Malays under siege' card to enrich the elite few".

So the 38-year-old last year joined the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda), a youth and multiracial-driven party led by former youth and sports minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman.