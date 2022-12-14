Malaysians saving less, most do not have enough in retirement funds: Survey

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysians are at their worst financial position in 2022 compared with the last five years, and the looming recession may push them to the brink with dwindling savings coupled with the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A recent survey by Malaysian financial services website RinggitPlus revealed that 70 per cent of Malaysians saved less than RM500 per month (S$153) in 2022 or did not save at all.

“This is compared with 52 per cent of Malaysians saving less than RM500 monthly in 2021, the largest year-on-year increase since 2018,” the RinggitPlus Malaysian Financial Literacy Survey 2022 showed.

But what is even more worrying is that some Malaysians cannot guarantee their retirement as about 3.6 million pension fund Employees Provident Fund (EPF) members have less than RM1,000 in their accounts as at November 2021. EPF has a total of 15.21 million members as at December 2021.

The country’s largest pension fund said in September that members retiring in the next few years will need about RM600,000 to have a decent retired life.

The survey also showed that 63 per cent of Malaysians can survive only three months or less with the diminished savings, should they lose their jobs.

However, in 2021, the majority of Malaysians were confident of surviving for between three and six months with their savings, according to Bank Negara Financial Stability Review First Half 2022 report.

In 2021, the central bank announced that there was a sharp increase in individual savings since lockdown was imposed to curb Covid-19. In June 2021, current and savings account balances rose to RM306.5 billion, Bank Negara data showed.

Reports suggested that the rise in savings was due to a drop in consumer spending after businesses shut down during the lockdown.