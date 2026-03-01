Malaysians safe amid widespread flight disruptions: Malaysia’s foreign ministry

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

A plume of smoke rises following a reported Iranian strike in Doha on March 1.

PUTRAJAYA – Malaysia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry (Wisma Putra) is closely monitoring the rapidly evolving security situation in the Middle East and implementing a coordinated consular response, with the safety and welfare of Malaysian citizens in affected countries remaining its top priority.

In a statement on March 1, Wisma Putra said its diplomatic missions have been providing consular assistance to Malaysians stranded in several countries following widespread flight cancellations .

“All Malaysians who have been contacted so far are reported to be safe and accounted for,” it said.

It added that Malaysian diplomatic missions are assisting or are in contact with Malaysians stranded in, among others, Saudi Arabia, Britain , Syria, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates.

“Due to the highly fluid situation on the ground, including ongoing flight disruptions and sudden airspace closures, Malaysian travellers have been advised to liaise directly with their airlines for the latest information on flight schedules and any route adjustments,” it said.

“The Ministry’s Operations Room in Putrajaya is actively coordinating these consular efforts with Malaysian missions across the affected region,” it added.

Wisma Putra also called on Malaysians to remain calm, refrain from spreading unverified information, and rely only on official news outlets and ministry channels for accurate and up-to-date information.

The ministry further urged Malaysians to halt all non-essential travel to the region for the time being, register their presence via the E-Konsular portal to facilitate timely communication and assistance, and heed instructions from local authorities, including shelter-in-place directives where applicable.

Malaysians were also reminded to closely follow the official social media platforms of Malaysian diplomatic missions in their respective locations for real-time local updates.