Malaysians poke fun at $1,600 Versace shirt that resembles uniform of popular nasi kandar restaurant chain

Malaysians took social media to poke fun at a 1,100 euro (S$1,600) designer shirt that resembles the workers’ uniform of a well-known nasi kandar restaurant chain.

Social media user Afif Sukhairi uploaded an 11-second TikTok video, which showed a mannequin at a Versace boutique in Kuala Lumpur clad in a short-sleeved blue shirt with elaborate gold designs.

Versace is an Italian luxury fashion company founded by Gianni Versace in 1978 known for flashy prints and bright colours.

“Anyone who wants to get the shirt from Nasi Kandar Pelita, you can get it at Versace okay,” Mr Afif jokingly said in the video, referring to the staff uniform of Malaysia’s largest nasi kandar restaurant chain.

The blue and yellow tones used in the Pelita uniforms closely match the hues of the Versace shirt, although the patterns are different.

A check on the Versace website showed that the shirt is called the Barocco 660 silk shirt and comes in various sizes and two colour combinations - blue and gold, as well as brown and gold.

Malaysians found the post amusing, with many pointing out those who bought the shirt should not be eating at the restaurant for fear of being mistaken as one of the wait staff.

“Come to Pelita to flex your style, but you’ll end up working part-time,” said one commentator eczema queen.

One commentator, with the handle Mus, even jokingly said: “The Pelita boss is considered good to allow all its workers to ‘wear Versace’, while another with the J_Firdaus handle added that it finally explained why the prawn and squid dishes at Pelita are expensive.