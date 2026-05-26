Malaysians opt for buses to return to hometowns for Hari Raya Haji, aiming to stretch fuel quota

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For university student Arif Danial Ramlie, concerns over fuel expenses are beginning to shape his future plans as he prepares to resume his studies next semester.

KUALA LUMPUR – Many Malaysians are crowding bus terminals ahead of Hari Raya Aidiladha, also known as Hari Raya Haji, in 2026 and are willing to endure long bus rides home as they try to stretch their Budi95 fuel quota.

At Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS), the usual festive rush has taken on a different tone, with many travellers admitting that rising fuel costs and the reduction of the Budi95 petrol quota from 300 litres to 200 litres since April 1 had forced them to rethink their travel plans.

For private sector employee Safuan Ishak, 39, the decision to board a bus was made after months of struggling with mounting fuel expenses while travelling frequently to visit his ailing father in Alor Setar, Kedah.

“When the quota runs out, the difference is really noticeable. Normally, RM50 (S$16.10) is enough to fill up my tank, but after that it can easily exceed RM100. For Aidiladha this time, taking the bus feels like the wiser choice,” he said when met at TBS here on May 25.

For university student Arif Danial Ramlie, 21, concerns over fuel expenses are beginning to shape his future plans as he prepares to resume his entrepreneurship and tourism studies at Universiti Malaysia Kelantan next semester.

“Right now I only use a motorcycle, but sometimes the quota is not enough.

“When I hear talk that the quota could be reduced further, of course I worry because students like me depend a lot on affordable transport,” he said.

Mr Arif has decided not to return to his hometown in Kuala Berang, Terengganu, for Aidiladha this year, choosing instead to celebrate quietly in Shah Alam.

Teacher Adhlina Suhaizan, 24, meanwhile said she had started paying closer attention to every litre of fuel used as her responsibilities continue to grow.

Teaching in Rompin while frequently travelling to Kuantan to help manage her younger siblings’ schooling arrangements has made fuel expenses a pressing concern.

“I do get anxious thinking about whether the quota will be enough, especially once both my siblings enter boarding school.

“At the moment, my monthly usage is close to 200 litres,” she said, adding that taking the bus back to Kuantan is part of cost management.

Her friend, Ms Amirah Azizan, 24, who teaches in Pasir Gudang, Johor, said the reduction in the Budi95 quota had changed the way many young working adults travel.

“Of course, I hope the quota can return to 300 litres because for many people, it really helps with everyday commuting,” she said before boarding a bus home to Melaka.

Busker Najib Aiman Roslan, 28, said he decided to return to Johor Baru by bus for Aidiladha this year based on his remaining Budi95 quota.

He hinted that he may still drive back, braving severe congestion and long hours behind the wheel, if he could not get a bus ticket.

Luckily, he managed to buy a ticket early so he still has unused fuel quota until the end of this month. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK