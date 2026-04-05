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Malaysians must understand impact of Middle East conflict, says Anwar

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Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim reminded Malaysians not to be too comfortable and assume that all is well.

PM Anwar Ibrahim says that while he acknowledged concerns in Malaysia over the rising cost of living, the country is still doing significantly better than others.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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KOTA TINGGI – Although the Middle East conflict is miles away, Malaysians must understand the reality on the ground and its impact on the world economy, says Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

He reminded Malaysians not to be too comfortable and assume that all is well, as the country is shielded from the realities faced by others.

“I don’t want our people to think as if nothing is happening. This may be unpleasant news for some, but living in this country, our families and society must know what is happening,” he said in a speech after meeting Felda settlers at a carnival at Felda Semenchu.

Datuk Seri Anwar also slammed those who criticised the government for extending assistance to people in Gaza. He said that although the country is not rich and has its own difficulties, it must show concern.

“People in Gaza are being killed every day, and many are starving. Don’t follow the attitude of some who question why we help people in Gaza when those in our own backyard are also facing difficulties.

“If you don’t want to help, it’s okay, but don’t make a fuss when others extend assistance,” he said, adding that Malaysia had sent 30 large containers to Egypt to be channelled to Gaza.

The Prime Minister said that while he acknowledged public concerns over the rising cost of living, including petrol prices, the country was still doing significantly better than others.

He noted that RON95 petrol in Malaysia is among the cheapest in the world, whereas a neighbouring country had shut down 400 petrol stations while another had to ration fuel.

“I am not denying the burden faced by the people and the rising cost of living, but we also need to understand the reality of the ongoing conflict,” he said, adding that the government was now spending RM6 billion (S$1.9 billion) a month on petrol subsidies. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.