Malaysians in Singapore welcome Covid-19 home quarantine rule for those who are fully vaccinated

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Fully vaccinated Malaysians in Singapore are elated by the news that starting Tuesday (Aug 10), they can quarantine at home when they return from the Republic instead of spending two weeks at a hotel.

While describing the move as timely, some are hoping for Singapore to reciprocate by reducing its two-week compulsory quarantine period.

Technician Iskandar Mat Jusoh, 37, who has received both vaccination shots, said the announcement by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin would benefit many Malaysians who were hoping to return home from Singapore.

"This will not just save money, but will also allow people to have a longer reunion with their families," he said.

Mr Iskandar, who last met his wife and 10-year-old son in person last year, said he would have to fork out more than $2,000 for quarantine charges when he returned to Singapore.

Ms Nurbayzura Basaruddin, who works as a fast-food outlet manager in Singapore, will not be returning any time soon due to the quarantine cost in Singapore.

Ms Nurbayzuara, 34, said: "I really miss my husband and four young children as I have not been back home since the lockdown started in March last year. I have already gotten both my vaccination shots and may only come back next year. I hope that the Singapore government can also consider some leeway for those who are fully vaccinated."

Project manager Danny Tay, 43, said the latest home quarantine announcement was something many were looking forward to, especially those who had not seen their families since the border closure in March last year.

"This will also help ease the financial burden of those who have lost their jobs in Singapore and want to return home," he said, adding that he would wait a while longer for the cases in Malaysia to dip before returning home.

Mr M. Suresh, 33, who is a permanent resident in Singapore where he works in the food and beverage industry, hoped that his 14-day quarantine period would be shortened.

''I returned on Aug 6 and am serving a 14-day quarantine stay in Johor Baru. This is indeed good news and I hope to spend more time with my son, daughter and wife," he said.

Mr Suresh, who is fully inoculated, said he planned to move his family to Singapore as he missed watching his children grow up.

"I hope that Singapore will also help relax the quarantine period for those fully vaccinated," he added.