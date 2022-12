KUALA LUMPUR - After Madam Chai Foong Mei’s ground-floor flat in Malaysia’s Shah Alam city was deluged by flood waters almost 4m high on Dec 18 last year, her son bought an inflatable boat in case their home got flooded again.

“My husband and I are living alone. My son is always away from home due to work. He is worried about our safety, so he said better get the boat ready first,” the 52-year-old stallholder told The Straits Times.