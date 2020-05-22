Malaysians find ways to mark a different Hari Raya

Malaysian Muslims are preparing to celebrate a novel Hari Raya Aidilfitri against the backdrop of a pandemic that is unprecedented in its scale and impact throughout the world.

Unlike in normal times, everyone in Malaysia is masked and the shaking of hands, let alone friendly hugs, is taboo.

"My siblings and I made a goofy e-card that wishes people Happy Eid, but it also says we'll all die if social distancing is not practised. I hope that's enough to keep people away," joked technician Ahmad Izz Hazriq, 26.

"But on a more serious note, all my family members are planning to take the Covid-19 test since all four siblings are planning to visit our parents' place in Alam Impian, Selangor. We have a schedule, we won't be going simultaneously as we want to minimise the risk."

He added that the family was planning to have "dinner together" via a video call.

On May 10, Malaysia extended its movement control order to June 9, although some restrictions were eased. These included the reopening of almost all businesses in the country.

The government also allowed small gatherings, of up to 20 people, for festive celebrations such as Hari Raya, but restrictions on travel between states and the traditional annual exodus to home towns continue to apply.

As of Tuesday, a total of 3,212 vehicles were turned back by the police after drivers and passengers failed to provide a valid reason for wanting to cross state borders.

The family of Mr Ahmad Afif Zainol, however, has decided not to take advantage of the easing of rules to gather for Hari Raya for fear that their parents would be at risk of being in direct contact with asymptomatic carriers of the coronavirus.

"I have five siblings - all of them are married and living separately, so it's just me and my parents at home. We've discussed and agreed to not allow any visitors during Hari Raya as both of my parents are heart patients. But we will be sharing our (respective) raya dishes with our immediate family members via delivery services," said the 29-year-old insurance agent.

"And to avoid surprise visits from relatives, we also have a raya banner up on our front gate but with a message that we're not accepting any visitors at the moment."

Kindergarten teacher Mas Eliya Ahmad has decided to go with the flow, celebrating with coronavirus-themed iced cookies and wearing a personalised face mask to go with her new clothes.

"I've always been in charge of raya cookies, but due to the pandemic, it's not easy to get baking supplies with the long queues. But I am determined to make the most of this year's raya... by ordering and serving my family 'Covid cookies'. They're so cute and colourful!" said the 26-year-old.

"And who says raya should be boring just because of the outbreak? In keeping up with the festivities, I will also be wearing my songket face mask," she added, referring to a traditional woven fabric worn by Malays.

The brainchild of home-based baker Nur Yursila Mat Rani, the cookies come in various shapes, including of personal hygiene products.

"I started making (Covid-19-themed) cookies for fun before sharing them on Facebook. I didn't expect many people would be interested in them," the 37-year-old budding entrepreneur was quoted as saying in Malaysian daily Berita Harian last month.