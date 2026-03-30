Malaysians cutting back on car washes as prolonged heatwave fuels water shortage concerns

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Car wash worker Awalluddin Kassim says regular patrons who once washed their cars weekly are now stretching visits to just twice a month.

KUALA LUMPUR – As the prolonged extreme heat fuels concerns over a looming water shortage, many Malaysians are rethinking their water use, cutting back on non-essential activities such as frequent car washes.

At a modest car wash in Salak Selatan, 41-year-old worker Awalluddin Kassim has noticed subtle but telling changes in customer behaviour that reflect growing awareness and caution.

He said regular patrons from Perlis, Kedah and Melaka who once washed their cars weekly are now stretching visits to just twice a month.

“Usually, they would come every week when they are here for work, but lately, when I ask them, they say the weather back in their home towns has been very hot.

“Even when they travel back and forth, washing the car is no longer a priority,” he said on March 29 .

For Mr Awalluddin, the shift comes as no surprise. If anything, it signals a sense of readiness among the public, shaped by past experiences.

He recalled the strain of the March 2021 water disruption, when even running a simple car wash business became a test of patience and resilience.

“We had no choice but to use buckets because the waterjet pump couldn’t function,” he said.

“It was slower and more tiring, but we did what we could. What mattered most was making sure customers were still satisfied and their cars came out clean.”

Beside him, his 23-year-old colleague Aung Tun Min has also felt the impact, especially during quieter weekdays when fewer cars line up for a wash.

But he said weekends are a different story, with more cars coming in for washing.

“It’s slower during the weekdays now, but on weekends, it’s still busy. I can wash at least 60 cars a day,” he said.

For customer Sulaiman Latiff, 39, cutting back is a practical decision shaped by both experience and necessity.

The last time he washed his car was a week before returning to Alor Setar for Hari Raya.

“Water disruptions are unpredictable. That’s why I prefer going to a car wash rather than doing it at home,” he said.

“At least I can save the water at home for more important things.”

For Mr Sulaiman, the trade-off is simple – prioritising water for bathing, cooking and daily essentials over keeping his vehicle spotless.

“It’s better to be prepared. If we can save water, even a little, it still makes a difference,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK