Malaysians buying gold jewellery ahead of luxury tax rollout

PETALING JAYA - With Chinese New Year around the corner, interest in gold is spiking as Malaysian shoppers try to “dodge” the upcoming luxury tax slated to be implemented in May.

Jewellers say despite the current high price of gold, many would be aiming to buy gold earlier as the item is tipped to be included in the new High Value Goods Tax (HVGT) list.

With Hari Raya Puasa set for April, industry players said they expected another surge in sales as Malaysians try to take advantage of the pre-HVGT period.

Federation of Goldsmiths and Jewellers Association of Malaysia advisor Ng Yih Pyng said gold jewellery sales have been picking up since November.

“We had the year-end Christmas and New Year festive season sales and now there is Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day to look forward to. The footfall at malls has been good and jewellery sales have been improving,” he said.

Although gold prices are on the high side currently, Datuk Ng, who is Tomei Consolidated’s managing director, said consumers were still buying gold jewellery “to fit their needs.”

“People still buy gold for all kinds of occasions, such as for the coming festive season, weddings and birthdays,” he added.

Mr Ng said he expected the sale of gold jewellery to pick up in February when more tourists from China visit Malaysia during their school holiday and spring break, thanks to the visa-free exemption granted to them by the Malaysian government.

“Our jewellery is still much cheaper in the region. Besides, tourists won’t be taxed when shopping here. So when tourists come, they will certainly spend money at our malls and buy jewellery pieces,” he added.

Mr Mohamad Shaifudeen Mohamed Sirajudeen, chief executive officer of SMS Deen Jewellers said there has been demand for gold jewellery for the Chinese New Year.

“We are going to usher in the Year of the Dragon and there will be weddings and newborns being welcomed. So we expect more demand as we move into the year,” he said.

However, he said compared with the gold rush just before the Goods and Services Tax (GST) began in April 2015, there was “no panic buying” now.

Mr Mohamad Shaifudeen said the situation could change when the HVGT is confirmed.

“The price of gold is high now and its outlook is uncertain due to the ongoing geopolitical concerns. Consumers are looking for certainty in the market,” he said.