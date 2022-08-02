Malaysians at each other's necks over whopping Sulu award, instead of uniting to defend sovereignty

KUALA LUMPUR - The extraordinary US$15 billion (S$20.65 billion) arbitration award that was given to heirs of the defunct Sulu Sultanate - which also resulted in US$2 billion of assets belonging to Malaysia's state-owned Petronas in Luxembourg being seized last month - has ignited a political blame game centring on the touchpaper issue of sovereignty.

But there appears to be no indignance from both public and politicians towards European judicial systems that have allowed what Kuala Lumpur is insisting is an illegal award by a Spanish arbitrator who took the case to Paris after being barred by his own courts from proceeding.