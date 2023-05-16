Malaysian YouTuber will not apologise for ‘B40 routine’ video

The video shows Mr Ryzal Ibrahim's portrayal of the daily life of a less-fortunate person who spends excessively. PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM RYZALIBRHM/TIKTOK
KUALA LUMPUR – YouTuber Ryzal Ibrahim has no plans to apologise for his recent video that poked fun at the bottom 40 per cent of people in Malaysia’s income bracket, local media reported.

The video uploaded on TikTok shows his portrayal of the daily life of a less-fortunate person who used what little money he had to spend lavishly like a wealthy person.

Many slammed Mr Ryzal, better known as Durian Kimchi on YouTube, for the post, claiming that the content creator was being arrogant and pretending to know how life is like for the less privileged.

Mr Ryzal, 31, who shares a YouTube channel with his South Korean wife Maryam You Narae, said the clip was meant to spread awareness among people.

He said: “As I have said before, I will not be apologising for the video because I do not feel at fault. I was merely spreading awareness, not criticism.

“Maybe my humour was too deep and people did not understand the real message I was trying to deliver. I will try to be more careful with the content I post on social media.” THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

