Malaysian woman wades through floodwaters to buy food in Hat Yai

SHAH ALAM - A Malaysian and her friends who were trapped in Hat Yai, Thailand, were forced to wade through floods for about six kilometres to get food supplies.

In a TikTok video, the user @watie_yaacob said the situation forced her to go out to find food, Sinar Harian reported.

“We walked in the flood for a 6km round trip to buy food,” she wrote in the video posted on Nov 23.

The woman had earlier also shared the water level at the place she was staying when the floods began to hit on Nov 22. The video, which has been viewed 2.1 million times as of 4pm on Nov 23, shows the water level in front of the hotel deepening.

“We are seeking assistance from the Malaysian government in Thailand. We hope our efforts will be successful as the water level is currently waist-high. The rain continues to fall nonstop.

“Pray for us Malaysians who are here to be safe,” she wrote in the video shared.

Other Malaysians visiting Hat Yai had also been appealing for food supplies while they were stuck in their hotels amid the floodwater.

Earlier, the Malaysian government was reported to be mobilising efforts to bring back approximately 4,000 Malaysians affected by floods in Hat Yai and several other districts in Songkhla province, Thailand.

Deputy Prime Minister Zahid Hamidi said the latest information was being obtained from the Malaysian Consulate General in Songkhla to identify Malaysians who were still trapped, including teachers and 40 students.

On Nov 18, Thailand’s Office of National Water Resources (ONWR) had issued a warning that southern Thailand would experience heavy rain for six days from Nov 18 to 23.

ONWR, together with the Thai Meteorological Department and the Thai Hydro-Informatics Institute, predicts that rainfall will increase due to the Northeast Monsoon. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK