Malaysian woman killed by ‘flying roof’ during storm

A Malaysian woman was killed when strong winds during a storm blew off the roof of a nearby school, which then landed on her house and crushed her to death.

The freak accident took place on Tuesday evening when part of the roof of SMK Seg Hwa in the district of Segamat in Johor went flying and landed on Madam V. Mahadevi’s house, which is located next to the school.

That caused the roof over the kitchen to collapse on the 55-year-old, killing her instantly.

Segamat Fire and Rescue Department operation commander Abd Rahim Rahmat said five firemen rushed to the scene upon receiving an emergency call at 7.41pm.

“Nearby residents helped to extract her body from a pile of debris. However, the victim was pronounced dead by a medical officer at the scene,” he told reporters.

Madam Mahadevi’s grief-stricken family was trying to come to terms with the incident.

“Our family is still shocked and traumatised by what has happened. For the time being, we are staying at a relative’s place,” said Madam Mahadevi’s brother-in-law, Mr Tamil Selvam Periyasamy Bala.

Her brother, Mr V. Bala, said Madam Mahadevi’s husband, Mr P. Saravanan, heard a loud crashing noise followed by screams from the kitchen area.

He was shocked to find his wife, who works at the school canteen, pinned under a large roof.