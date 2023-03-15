Malaysian woman fined after sex toys worth more than $300,000 seized

BUTTERWORTH - A woman’s lucrative venture into adult toys was cut short when the authorities raided her warehouse and seized goods worth more than RM1,000,000 (S$300,000).

For months, the woman has been earning good money selling dildos, sex dolls and other paraphernalia.

Most of her clients were young people enduring long-distance relationships.

Her clientele were willing to pay between RM70 and RM450 for the toys imported from China.

But luck ran out for the 29-year-old when Home Ministry officials raided the warehouse in Bukit Mertajam.

In the Feb 15 raid, the authorities found 22,929 units of sex toys worth about RM1.1 million.

The raid was the second one carried out by the ministry under the codename Ops Maya.

The first operation was conducted at a residence in Kota Warisan in Sepang on Dec 19 last year, with the ministry seizing over 1,000 of the banned items.

The ministry’s enforcement and controls division secretary, Mr Nik Yusaimi Yussof, said the woman was slapped with a RM5,000 fine after pleading guilty to the offences at the Bukit Mertajam Magistrate’s Court on March 2.

He said initial investigations revealed that the sex toys could be sold at double the price via online platforms.

“The woman was selling the items since last year before we moved in on her.

“There was a huge demand for such items.

“We opened an investigation paper under Section 7(1) of the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984 for ‘eroding moral values’,” he said during a press conference on Tuesday.

Asked if the ministry had found premises that sell the banned products openly in Penang, he said no, but added that the ministry has been carrying out checks from time to time.

Mr Nik Yusaimi said the ministry will take action against those involved in activities that could erode moral values or jeopardise public order and safety. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK