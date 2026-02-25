Straitstimes.com header logo

Malaysian university student arrested for posting photo of foot on Quran

The student from Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah had posted the photo a day earlier on Threads, along with other posts insulting Islam.

A Malaysian university student in Pahang state was arrested on Feb 25 on suspicion of insulting Islam on social media after he posted a photo of his foot on a Quran, triggering condemnation.

The student from Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah posted the photo a day earlier on social media platform Threads, along with other posts insulting Islam. He has since removed the posts, but they have already been widely circulated.

Pahang police said the student, who was arrested in state capital Kuantan, faces two charges – defiling an object with the intent to insult religion, and improper use of network facilities.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil on Feb 25 strongly condemned the post as completely unacceptable, calling it a barbaric act that insulted Islam and challenged the sensitivities and harmony of Malaysia’s multi-ethnic society.

He said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission will work with the police to take “comprehensive and uncompromising action” against the student.

After his posts went viral, social media users dug up his personal details, including his university accommodation and e-mail address, with some saying they were preparing to report his actions.

Higher Education Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir called for calm while investigations are being conducted.

“We consider the matter serious, more so during the month of Ramadan. Inappropriate behaviour must be addressed promptly,” he said at a press conference at Parliament.

The student apologised shortly after posting and deleting the photo on Feb 24, saying that he had “acted out of anger and vengeance” and “was not in the right state of mind”.

Checks on his social media account showed that he had changed his username.

The university said on Feb 25 that it was investigating the student for an incident involving the untouchable

“3R” – religion, race and royalty – issues

, adding that spreading content to incite hatred will not be taken lightly.

