Malaysian transport minister orders review after KLIA T1 baggage system breakdown delays passengers

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The baggage-handling system failure at KLIA Terminal 1 on April 18 caused delays for a significant number of arriving passengers.

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PETALING JAYA – Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke said a baggage-handling system failure at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 caused delays of two to four hours for many arriving passengers on April 18.

In a statement on April 19, Mr Loke said the disruption delayed baggage delivery for a significant number of arriving passengers.

“The system was restored later that evening,” he added.

Mr Loke said he had instructed the Transport Ministry secretary-general to call an emergency meeting with relevant agencies on the morning of April 20.

The meeting would review standard operating procedures for breakdown management at airports, said Mr Loke, adding that the review would focus on response time, passenger communication and contingency protocols.

Mr Loke said the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) had been directed to investigate the incident. He said the authority would examine whether punitive action against Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) was warranted.

He said MAHB, as the operator of KLIA, would be held accountable for the breakdown.

“This incident points to something that must be addressed at a deeper level.

“We cannot realise our aspiration of being among the world’s best airports without first inculcating a genuine culture of accountability and responsibility across the organisation,” Mr Loke said.

In another statement on April 10, CAAM confirmed that operations at KLIA T1 had stabilised following the baggage-handling system disruption on April 18.

“The system has been restored and airport operations, including check-in and departures, have returned to normal,” it said in the statement.

“CAAM continues to closely monitor the situation and engage with MAHB and the airlines to ensure full operational stability and compliance with all safety and service standards,” it added.

CAAM said it would enforce compliance and take appropriate regulatory action in the event of any non-compliance, and that MAHB must also implement corrective and preventive measures to avoid recurrence. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK