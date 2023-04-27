Malaysian toddler dies of heat stroke in Kelantan

PETALING JAYA - A child is believed to have died from heat stroke in Kampung Kota in Kota Baru, Kelantan, in northern Malaysia.

Mr Ahmad Faris Fazli Mohd Nasir, the child’s father, said his daughter Nur Imani began coughing a week ago and had vomiting symptoms.

“The post-mortem showed that the cause of death was heat stroke. Her body was dehydrated and her lungs had shrunk,” Mr Ahmad Faris was quoted as saying by Astro Awani on Thursday.

The toddler was one year and seven months old.

Mr Ahmad Faris said his daughter was at a critical stage beginning Monday night, so he and his wife took her to a private clinic before she was transferred to a hospital.

“When she was brought to the Hospital Raja Perempuan Zainab II, she was weak and cold.

“But the doctor at the emergency ward could only prescribe her medicine and told us to bring her home.

“Initially, we wanted to admit her to the ward because she was already weak,” said Mr Ahmad Faris.

Earlier, it was reported that an 11 year-old boy at Kampung Perupok in Bachok, Kelantan, had died from heat stroke on Tuesday.

Quoting his mother, known as Ms Wanie, it was said that an autopsy confirmed the cause of the boy’s death as heat stroke.

“The doctor said his kidneys and heart were ‘burnt’. It was empty inside, the water and blood in his body had ‘dried’ up,” she said on Thursday at her house. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK