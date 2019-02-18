Malaysian toddler dies after falling onto knife that pierced her abdomen in freak accident

IPOH - A two-year-old girl in Ipoh died after falling onto a kitchen knife that pierced her abdomen at her home on Sunday (Feb 17) morning, Bernama news agency reported.

Nur Qhaisara Medina Supian was pronounced dead at the Parit Buntar Hospital.

The victim's 27-year-old mother Hana Mazlan said the incident occurred at their home in Kampung Teluk Pial Baroh at about 9.30am when she was putting her four-month-old baby to sleep in the kitchen.

"Nur Qhaisara Medina had asked for milk but I told her to wait. She then went to her grandmother who was also in the kitchen before accidentally stepping on a plate.

"She suddenly fell and the knife, which was placed on the plate, pierced her left abdomen. The knife was used by her brother to peel mangoes.

"I didn't notice that it was there," she told reporters when met at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital where the body was sent for a postmortem.

Hana said her daughter passed out after her mother-in-law pulled the 15cm knife out.

"We rushed her to a clinic before being referred to the Parit Buntar Hospital where she was pronounced dead," she said.

The victim's 42-year-old father Supian Samsuri said his fourth child will be buried on Monday (Feb 18) at the Kampung Teluk Pial Baroh Muslim cemetery, Bernama reported.